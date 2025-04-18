L/Siang girls’ football team felicitated

LIKABALI, 17 Apr: The Lower Siang girls’ football team – winners of the recently concluded Under-17 State-Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Cup – were felicitated here on Wednesday during a programme organised by the Education Department in collaboration with the Lower Siang District Football Association (DFA).

The programme was attended by teachers, members of the DFA, LSA executive members, and representatives from the district administration, GWS Lower Siang, APWWS Lower Siang, GYO Lower Siang, GSU, DSU, and JYSU, along with football enthusiasts and well-wishers from across the district.

Likabali ADC Mokar Riba congratulated the team for their remarkable victory and extended his best wishes for their future matches at the national level.

District sports coordinator from the DDSE office, Monya Dini, and DFA president Dochi Riram were also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)