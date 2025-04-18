Stolen vehicle recovered from Kohima, one arrested

PAPU HILLS, 17 Apr: A team from the Papu Hills police station here recovered a stolen Tata Yodha vehicle from Kohima (Nagaland) and apprehended the accused, with assistance from the Nagaland Police, on Wednesday.

The vehicle had been stolen from the parking area of Tata Motors, Papu Nallah, informed Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo.

Upon receiving a report of vehicle theft on 15 April, Papu Hills PS OC Inspector Torum Mai initiated prompt action and the stolen vehicle was traced to Nagaon in Assam.

A police team led by SI AK Jha, accompanied by ASI D Gurung and Constable Papu Halder, under the supervision of the SP and Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, proceeded to Nagaon. However, upon their arrival, the accused fled the location with the stolen vehicle and moved towards Nagaland.

Through prompt coordination with the Nagaland Police, SI AK Jha ensured real-time communication, which led to the apprehension of the accused along with the stolen vehicle from Kohima by police personnel of Nagaland.

The accused has been identified as Habijul Ali (34), a resident of Islampur Bechapatty in North Lakhimpur district of Assam. He was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Papu Hills police station for further legal action.

Gambo commended the efforts of the Papu Hills police team and the Nagaland Police under the leadership of North Kohima SDPO Sheta Lohe for their seamless cooperation and successful operation.