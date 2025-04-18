Students apprised of ICAR’s technologies

GORI, 17 Apr: Eighty-three students, along with faculty members from the Teachers Training College, Aalo (W/Siang) were apprised of the ICAR’s technologies during an educational field trip to the ICAR Arunachal Pradesh Centre in Leparada district on Thursday.

The visit was aimed at familiarising the team with various agricultural technologies developed by the centre.

During the field visit, plant pathology senior scientist Dr Raghuveer Singh briefed the team on the mandates and achievements of the ICAR centre. He highlighted key initiatives, including mushroom production, protected structures for vegetable cultivation, nursery management and production techniques for Khasi mandarin, integrated farming systems, potential crops cultivation, and natural farming practices.

Animal Science Technical Officer Dr Bali Yomgam provided insights into livestock management, focusing on pig, goat, and dairy farming.

The students also visited various units/sections at the ICAR’s research farm in Gori village.