APWWS condemns inappropriate remarks by ICR DC

ITANAGAR, 20 Apr: The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) has strongly condemned the inappropriate remarks made against womenfolk by ICR DC Talo Potom during a recent public programme in Dumporijo in Upper Subansiri district.

Expressing concern over the officer’s use of demeaning language towards women, APWWS president Kani Nada Maling said: “As a public servant holding a position of responsibility and trust, the official should refrain from using language that is demeaning and disrespectful towards any section of society.”

Maling said that words spoken from positions of authority carry significant weight in society and must be chosen with care and sensitivity.