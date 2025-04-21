Villagers seek infrastructure development

[ Prem Chetry ]

TAWANG, 20 Apr: The villagers of Mukto, Gyomkelleng, and Mirba have requested the state government and the Tourism Ministry to develop infrastructure and other amenities to boost historical and cultural tourism in Tawang district.

They said this during the renovation of the centuries-old Chakzham bridge here on Sunday. The bridge’s bamboo mats and other durable materials were replaced by the people of the three villages.

The bridge is highly revered, not only by the three custodian villages, which are entrusted with the safekeeping of the historic bridge; it is equally revered by the people of Tawang as well as West Kameng district.

The custodian villagers appealed to the state government and the Tourism Ministry to set up a cafeteria and cottages for tourists, researchers and historians, saying that such infrastructure would foster local economic growth.

Meanwhile, the villagers urged tourists and visitors not to litter the place of historical significance, and advised them not to tie prayer flags along the bridge, reasoning that the decaying flag materials would cause decaying of the bamboo mats. Instead, they encouraged visitors to tie prayer flags “across one kakaling (entrance) to another kakaling.”

Chakzham bridge, an iron-chain suspension bridge, is believed to have been built in the 15th century by Thangtong Gyalpo, a revered Tibetan engineer, philosopher, and poet. It spans approximately 100 metres over the Tawang Chu River. The bridge was originally constructed to facilitate travel across the rugged terrain, showcasing the ingenuity of Himalayan engineering.

Thangtong Gyalpo is credited for building over 100 iron suspension bridges across Tibet and Bhutan, many of which still stand today.