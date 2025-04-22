AIFF D coaching certificate course begins at RGU

RONO HILLS, 21 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is marking a significant milestone by hosting an AIFF D coaching certificate course for the first time.

The event, being organised by the university’s physical education department in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), commenced on 21 April, and will run until 26 April.

Attending the inauguration ceremony, RGU Acting VC Prof SK Nayak emphasised the importance of coach education programmes and football coaching in shaping future athletes.

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam highlighted the university’s commitment to promoting physical education and sports sciences, and producing quality coaches.

Resource person L Kamlakanta Singh from AIFF’s coach education department elaborated the AIFF’s vision for grassroots football development through structured coaching programmes.

Koncho Tashi, assistant coach-cum-manager of the AIFF’s senior men’s futsal team, spoke about fostering local talent in Arunachal Pradesh.

The course has attracted 26 aspiring coaches, including 21 males and five females, who will undergo theoretical and practical training modules designed to equip them with essential techniques for player development.

RGU Physical Education Assistant Professor and AFC A licence holder Sangey Tsering is coordinating the event and will serve as the overall in-charge of the course.

“This initiative highlights RGU’s commitment to advancing sports education in Arunachal while aligning with the AIFF’s mission to elevate football standards across India,” the university informed in a release.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by, among others, Physical Education & Sports Sciences Dean Dr Sambhu Prasad, Physical Education HoD Dr Tadang Minu, Dr Anil Mili and Dr K Rojeet Singh from RGU’s sports psychology department, and APFA executive member Pentom Siga.