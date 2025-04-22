Jenny Pingam Gaduk crowned Mrs Siang

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

PASIGHAT, 21 Apr: Jenny Pingam Gaduk won the Mrs Siang title in the grand finale of the beauty contest held on 20 April. Amoni Diru Pullom was declared the first runner-up, while Bisonti Lego Tayeng secured the second runner-up position.

Winner Gaduk walked away with a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh, while first runner-up Pullom and second runner-up Tayeng were awarded Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000, respectively. The inaugural Mrs Siang beauty pageant, themed ‘Beauty beyond the Years,’ provided a platform for women to showcase their skills, share their stories, and inspire others to pursue their dreams.