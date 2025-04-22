Industries dept launches EDP for entrepreneurs

ITANAGAR, 21 Apr: The Industries Department, in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, launched a weeklong entrepreneurship development programme (EDP) for 30 aspiring entrepreneurs from 14 districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Inaugurating the programme, Industries and Skill Development Minister Nyato Dukam emphasised the importance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and job creation in the state. He urged the participants to learn from the experts from the EDII and create successful business ventures with sincerity.

The EDP will equip the participants with essential skills and knowledge in business planning, financial management, marketing strategies, government schemes, and digital tools for entrepreneurship.

Industries Commissioner Saugat Biswas announced plans for an entrepreneurship growth programme for food processing entrepreneurs, and a tripartite agreement with the EDII for long-term entrepreneurship development programmes.