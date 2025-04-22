3rd edition of Piime Giidi T20 cricket tournament concludes

GANGA BASTI, 21 Apr: The 3rd edition of the Piimey Giidi T20 Cricket Tournament, organised by the Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing’s Papum Pare district unit, concluded at the Ganga Basti ground on Monday.

Addressing the valedictory function, Agriculture Marketing Board Manager Akeng Nijo lauded all the teams and players for showcasing talent, discipline and sportsmanship spirit, and advised the youths to stay away from drugs.

He also urged the Adi community to preserve its traditions and culture.

In the final match, Capital Yameng Cricket Club (CYCC) came out victorious after defeating Jia Cricket Club Itanagar (JCCI) to become the champion team of this year.

Sange Pertin of CYCC was adjudged the man of the match, and Mihun Langkam of JCCI was adjudged the man of the tournament. The ‘best discipline player’ award was handed over to Lobo Jamoh of Yoksik Cricket Club, while the ‘best discipline team of the tournament’ award was given to JCCI.

The tournament was organised under the chairmanship Adi Bane Kebang Youth Wing’s Papum Pare district unit president James Messar.