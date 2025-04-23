Slow loris rescued from Chandranagar

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: A slow loris – an endangered species listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 – was rescued from the Chandranagar market here on Monday night.

The rescue operation was led by Chief Conservator of Forests (Environment) Samuel Changkija, in the company of staffers from the Biological Park, Itanagar, who acted swiftly upon receiving information about the distressed animal.

The rescued slow loris was examined by a wildlife team led by Dr Sorang Tadap and found to be in a stable condition, showing no immediate signs of injury or trauma, though it was visibly stressed due to the urban surroundings.

The animal was subsequently brought to the Biological Park for further observation, with plans for its eventual rehabilitation or release into its natural habitat.

Talking to the media, Chankija extended gratitude to the residents of the Chandranagar market area for their timely alert and cooperation, which played a vital role in the rescuing of the endangered primate.

“This incident underscores the importance of community awareness, swift response, and coordinated efforts in the conservation of wildlife,” he said.

The slow loris is a nocturnal primate known for its slow, deliberate movements and its distinctive defensive trait of toxin production. As an endangered species, its protection is a critical priority for biodiversity conservation in the region.