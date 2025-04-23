AUS organises job fair

NAMSAI, 22 Apr: The Training and Placement Cell of Arunachal University of Studies (AUS) here organised a job fair on Tuesday, providing a platform for students to engage with leading organisations and explore diverse career avenues.

The event welcomed over 20 companies, including the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) International, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co Ltd, 3B Semiconductor Private Limited, Talent Acquaintance, Alfa Manpower, X5 Agrotech Pvt Ltd, Katyayani Krishi Seva, Kotak Life Insurance, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, Shiksha – The Gurukul, ITM Skills Academy, My LinguaLines Private Limited, and several others.

AUS Rector Prof DS Hernwal, and its Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajeya Jha delivered remarks on the significance of placement in the holistic development of students’ careers. They lauded the participating students for their proactive approach and dedication towards achieving their professional aspirations.

NSDC state engagement manager Masotmi Zimik provided insights into job opportunities in Japan for nursing students.

The event witnessed a turnout of approximately 400 students, with around 100 being shortlisted for subsequent screening processes.