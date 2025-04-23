Rashtriya Poshan Pakhwada concludes

PASIGHAT, 22 Apr: The Women and Child Development Department of East Siang districtconcluded the 7th edition of the Rashtriya Poshan Pakhwada by organising a district-level recipe competition on Tuesday.

The event showcased the cooking skills of supervisors and gramsevikas from the district’s three ICDS projects at the DC office conference hall here. The supervisor/gram sevika of the Pasighat ICDS project was adjudged the winner, the supervisor/gram sevika of the Ruksin ICDS project stood second, and the supervisor/gram sevika of the Mebo ICDS project stood third.

SCO Sanjay Taram praised the WCD Department for its dedication and sincerity in effectively implementing the Poshan Pakwada and other schemes, while EAC Yamo Tamut encouraged the field staff to continue their invaluable service to the beneficiaries, and DRCHO Dr Nydak Angu provided insights into the importance of nutrition for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

ICDS Deputy Director M Gao presented a brief on the department’s efforts to combat malnutrition among children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. She commended the CDPOs for successfully implementing various suggested activities under the 7th Rashtriya Poshan Pakwada in their respective ICDS projects.

She also elaborated the theme of this year’s celebration, which focused on the first 1,000 days of life; popularisation of the beneficiary module in the Poshan Tracker; management of malnutrition through the CMAM module; and promoting a healthy lifestyle to address childhood obesity.

The CDPOs of Pasighat, Mebo, and Ruksin ICDS projects shared their achievements during the fortnight-long event – held from 8-22 April – highlighting various activities undertaken. (DIPRO)