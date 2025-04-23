Earth Day: CESHS director calls for green future

GUWAHATI, 22 Apr: “Let Earth Day be our compass, guiding us towards a future that is green, clean and sustainable. Let us pledge to be better stewards of our planet and leave a legacy of hope and harmony for generations to come,” said Arunachal Pradesh Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS) Director Tana Tage in his address to students during the World Earth Day celebration at the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here in Assam on Tuesday with this year’s theme ‘Our Power, Our Planet’.

Tage alsdo praised the RMC for its commendable contribution to meteorological and climatological services, particularly in the Northeast.

“Arunachal is immensely benefitting from the collaboration between the CESHS and RMC,” he said, and informed that automatic weather station network “has been densified in Arunachal Pradesh,” and that the state

is advancing towards installation of Doppler weather radars (DWR) to strengthen weather forecasting and disaster preparedness.

It may be mentioned here that a DWR is coming up in Namsai district soon.

RMC Head KN Mohan explained the use of renewable energy, while Scientist F Dr Sanjay O’Neill Shaw urged everyone to “unite for a greener future and act today to fuel a cleaner, stronger, and more sustainable world.”

Scientist F Sunit Das explained climate change and the need to use renewable energy, while Scientist D Dr Gayatry Kalita apprised the participants of the importance of Earth Day and renewable energy.

Saplings were planted on the occasion.

Officials of RMC Guwahati, along with officials of the CESHS and students of Shyam Bhumi High School, Guwahati made a human chain as a message to be united to save the Earth.

The Arunachal Pradesh University’s social work department observed the World Earth Day by organising a cleanliness-cum-tree plantation drive at the Government Primary School in Mongku villagein East Siang district on Tuesday.

The drive saw enthusiastic participation of members of SHG Yekkong Ane, village youths, and other stakeholders. Various species of fruit-bearing and non-fruit-bearing saplings were planted within and around the school premises.