Horti secy reviews developmental projects

HAYULIANG, 22 Apr: Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya reviewed various ongoing developmental projects and key challenges in Anjaw district during a District-Level Monitoring Committee meeting held here on Monday.

Rinya emphasised the need for government officials to have a more proactive on-ground presence, and called for a responsive grievance redressal mechanism to ensure timely resolution of public concerns.

She urged the departmental officers and PRI members to prepare comprehensive and practical project proposals under the Vibrant Village Programme and leverage modern technology, including drones, for field monitoring and service delivery in agriculture and allied sectors.

Additionally, she directed the deputy commissioner to identify suitable land parcels for integrated farming models to boost local agri-based livelihoods, and advocated promoting “farm stays” to offer diverse experiences to visitors.

Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin provided an overview of the district’s progress, highlighting critical issues requiring immediate attention.

The meeting featured presentations from departments’ heads and concluded with a commitment to strengthen inter-departmental coordination for sustainable development of the district. (DIPRO)