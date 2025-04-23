Only 90 appeals filed in voter roll revision for over 99 cr electors: ECI

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: In a significant reaffirmation of India’s robust electoral infrastructure, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that only 90 appeals were filed against the latest electoral roll revision, dispelling opposition claims of large-scale irregularities.

The revision, conducted as part of the Special Summary Revision-2025, culminated in the publication of updated rolls in January 2025.

Out of the entire country, 89 first-level appeals were from Maharashtra – a state with over 9.7 crore voters- and one second-level appeal was filed in Delhi.

“This underscores the overall public satisfaction with the process across the remaining 34 states/UTs, where no appeals were filed – a testament to the quality of verification and public awareness efforts,” the ECI said in a press release.

It stated that with over 99.2 crore electors included, the negligible number of 89 first-level appeals and only one second-level appeal as per official data across all states and union territories highlights the meticulous care taken in ensuring accuracy and transparency in the voter rolls.

The ECI’s robust electoral structure includes 10.5 lakh nooth level officers (BLO) appointed by state/UT governments, and 13.87 lakh booth level agents (BLA) from political parties, ensuring grassroots-level verification and accessibility for all citizens, it said.

This wide presence helps bridge the gap between voters and the electoral process, offering a strong support system for corrections, additions, and inquiries, the release said.

The process of voter list preparation and correction is guided by the Representation of the People Act, 1950, which provides comprehensive powers to the Election Commission for corrections and mechanisms for inclusion of eligible voters. This ensures legal safeguards and due process for every citizen.

The Act mandates that corrections are not only allowed but encouraged where needed, subject to thorough verification. This transparent structure leaves little room for arbitrary decisions.

According to the ECI, hardly any appeals were made under Section 24 for correction or inclusion in the electoral rolls.

“Therefore, there is no option but to accept the electoral rolls published after the completion of SSR in January 2025 as undisputed by all,” the release said.

The ECI further clarified that the data provided is as on 7 January, 2025, after the countrywide special summary revision of electoral rolls in nearly 10.5 lakh polling booths of the country with the active participation of 13.87 lakh booth level agents who are appointed by political parties and in all 4,123 assembly constituencies of the country.

With proactive revisions, addition of new voters, removal of duplicates, and legal recourse for corrections, the ECI’s voter list revision exercise reinforces democratic participation and electoral inclusiveness, it said.

“As India’s electoral machinery gears up for upcoming elections, the confidence reflected in the near-zero disputes underscores the ECI’s unwavering commitment to free, fair, and transparent elections,” the release added.

In the context of Arunachal Pradesh, there are 2,233 polling stations and 2,233 booth level officers, but only 1,624 booth level agents have been appointed by political parties.