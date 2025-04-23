RGU set to launch NABARD-funded RuBIC

RONO HILLS, 22 Apr: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here is set to launch a NABARD-funded Rural Business Incubation Centre (RuBIC) on 23 April.

The RuBIC aims to transform the rural entrepreneurial landscape of Arunachal Pradesh by supporting startups in the agriculture, horticulture and rural development sectors.

By offering a pollution-free, peaceful environment conducive to ideation and innovation, the RuBIC aspires to become a cradle of impactful enterprises rooted in local knowledge and resources.

The RuBIC’s mission is to catalyse socioeconomic progress in rural Arunachal by promoting entrepreneurship – supporting startups, community-led enterprises, and innovators whose ideas have the potential to uplift livelihoods and rural infrastructure.

The RuBIC is aimed to discover and nurture rural innovators, agripreneurs, and startups with high social impact; to provide a comprehensive platform for ideation, innovation, incubation, and scale-up; to offer mentorship, training, access to funding, and business development services; to build a self-sustaining entrepreneurial ecosystem that aligns with local needs and indigenous strengths; and to become a key player in fostering ‘Atmanirbhar Arunachal’ through sustainable, inclusive enterprise creation.

Agriculture Minister Gabriel Denwang Wangsu will inaugurate the centre in the presence of RGU Acting VC Prof SK Nayak and NABARD Chief General Manager Partho Saha.