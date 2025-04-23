Movement of heavy vehicles from Balemu to Sluice Gate restricted

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 22 Apr: The Extra Assistant Commissioner of Balemu in West Kameng district,Dr Hage Atho has issued an order prohibiting the movement of heavy vehicles from Balemu to Sluice Gate from 24 April to 19 May to ensure smooth and hassle-free construction of the road under the PMGSY.

Heavy vehicles from Guwahati and Siliguri entering Balemu through Udalguri, en route to Sluice Gate,have been advised to take the Orang-Mazbat road for West Kameng and Tawang districts.

However, for the convenience of the public and commuters, unidirectional movement of light vehicles will be allowed on the same route.

The order advises heavy vehicles from Kalaktang, Bomdila, Rupa, Tenga and Tawang to take the Sikaridanga-Mazbat road to proceed to Assam.

Meanwhile, the executing department has been directed to deploy sufficient manpower and signboards at various locations to regulate the traffic flow.