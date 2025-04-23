Union seeks early posting of subject teachers, non-teaching staff

ITANAGAR, 22 Apr: Informing that the Government Higher Secondary School in Boasimla in Kamle district has been facing shortage of teachers and non-teaching ministerial staff for many years, the All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) has appealed to the education minister to initiate posting of regular subject teachers and non-teaching staff at the earliest to facilitate effective functioning of the school.

The AKDSU in a representation addressed to the minister on Tuesday stated that “no tangible progress has been made so far despite repeated representations and memorandums submitted by various student organisations and alumni of the said institutions to authorities.”

“This acute shortage of subject teachers is severely hampering the smooth functioning of academic activities, compelling many students to migrate outside the district in search of better educational opportunities. As a result, they are excelling in their studies elsewhere, while students who remain face significant challenges in accessing quality education. Moreover, the absence of qualified sports and

co-curricular activity instructors has further affected students’ holistic development. Many of our students possess exceptional talent in sports and extracurricular activities, but the lack of proper guidance and mentorship is hindering their growth and performance,” the union added.