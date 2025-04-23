Mrs Siang winners appointed as drug demand reduction prog ambassadors

PASIGHAT, 22 Apr: The Women and Child Development Department here in East Siang district, as part of the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA), has appointed the top three winners of the Mrs Siang beauty pageant – Jenny Pinggam Gaduk (winner), Amoni Diru Pullom (first runner-up) and Bisonty Lego Tayeng (second runner-up) – as brand ambassadors for the drug demand reduction programme for 2025-2026.

The appointment was made during a drug demand reduction awareness programme organised by the department here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants, ICDS Deputy Director M Gao highlighted the programme, which also included

the launch of various activities under the NMBA. She emphasised the importance of a drug-free society, and warned the people against the harmful effects of drug use.

The beauty pageant winners addressed the inmates of the Child Care Institution, urging them to say no to drugs for a healthy and peaceful life. They sought cooperation from the public in eradicating the menace of drugs from East Siang district and the state as a whole. (DIPRO)