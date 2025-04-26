Committee announces 24-hr bandh in Gepen

ITANAGAR, 25 Apr: The Joint Action Committee, Trans-Arunachal Highway (Package-V on the Potin-Pangin stretch) in Kamle district in a letter to the Gepen additional deputy commissioner informed that the committee will enforce a 24-hour bandh from 5 am of 29 April to 5 am of 30 April in the entire jurisdiction of Gepen subdivision to press its demands including immediate halt on all ongoing works from 0 Point to Sigin bridge (which is under Gepen subdivision);

immediate halt on clearance of any further bills; and immediate halt on release of any further payments.

Magistrate and police, ambulance service, milk van and telecom service are exempted from the purview of the bandh, the committee said.

“We have repeatedly submitted letters of complaints for violations of laid down norms, rules, guidelines or directives in execution of works by the M/s Joint Stock Company Industrial Association ‘Vozrozdhenie’, concessionaire of Package V, Potin to Pangin stretch Trans- Arunachal Highway. In this regard, even your good office forwarded many a time letters of complaints to the nodal agency concerned and company concerned for needful actions, but all in vain,” the JAC said in its intimation letter, adding that “we are left with no options but to resort to democratic movements in the jurisdictions of Gepen subdivision for fulfillment of the demands.