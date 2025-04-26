SAD 2.0 camp held in Koyu

KOYU, 25 Apr: The people of Koyu circle benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised here by the Lower Siang district administration on Friday.

The camp was inaugurated by Lower Siang mentor secretary Duly Kamduk, in the presence of DC Rujjum Rakshap, SP G Dajangju, Koyu ZPM Nyagom Padu, administrative officers, HoDs, and others.

Besides interacting with departmental officers and beneficiaries, the mentor secretary unveiled the foundation stone of the Model Golden Jubilee School here, which had been laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconference from Itanagar on 9 March last year.

Kamduk also inspected some of the ongoing infrastructure projects in the circle, and directed the site engineers to complete the projects, as per the specifications, on time. (DIPRO)