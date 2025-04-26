DC directs officers to form disaster response teams

DAPORIJO, 25 Apr: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo directed all the administrative officers concerned to constitute disaster response teams in the block or circle level to coordinate effectively with the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during any natural calamities.

Addressing a meeting of the DDMA held here on Friday, the DC also directed the departments concerned to stock sufficient commodities, including pol and medicines. He also urged the DDMO to conduct mock drills on disaster management at intervals, apart from organising awareness campaigns.

The meeting was held with line departments and stakeholders to ensure preparedness for disaster management in view of the Southwest monsoon.

District Disaster Management Officer CK Namchoom requested the members present to share inputs and suggestions and place the departmental contingency plans and available resources to manage any natural calamities.

Kodak ADC Mobia Tai urged the departments/agencies to be proactive with regard to disaster management, saying that natural disasters cannot be predicted with precision.

DSP (HQ) Gamli Loyi informed that police personnel are always alert and on standby to tackle any situation.

Vishal Magotra from the 77 RCC, Nacho SDO Nobu Chader, Chetam/Nilling CO Goken Koyu Gete Ripa CO Atu Yekar, and Dumporijo ADC N Bui, among others, shared their ideas and suggestions during the meeting. (DIPRO)