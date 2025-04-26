Environmental awareness prog held

KEAK, 25 Apr: The students of Aalo-based Teacher Training College (TTC) organised an environmental awareness programme with the theme ‘Green Planet is a Clean Planet’ at Keak village in West Siang district on Friday.

The programme, supported by NGO Marjum Welfare Society, was aimed at promoting sustainability and environment conservation among the community.

The participants took out a procession around the village, raising slogans supporting protection of the environment, and later planted tree saplings in the village. A drama was also performed, highlighting the consequences of environmental degradation and the importance of environment conservation.

ADO Minam Tayeng, students of the TTC, and the people of Keak participated in the programme. (DIPRO)