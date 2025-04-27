Cleanliness drive organised

PASIGHAT, April 26: Students/trainees and teachers of Siang Royal Academy (SRA) participated in a cleanliness drive at Komlighat here in East Siang district on Friday. Heaps of garbage had accumulated in the area over time.

Pasighat ADC Tatting Pertin, who along with Pasighat Municipal Council Executive Engineer Tadar Tarang supervised the cleanliness drive, commended the SRA’s initiative, and emphasised that such drives should be carried out by educational institutes at regular intervals in order to generate awareness in the community regarding cleanliness, and to make Pasighat a tourist hotspot.

He also commended the effort put in by SRA chairperson Aroty Padung, College Management Committee member T Panyang, SRA Principal Dr P Chakrabarty, and faculty members of the college. (DIPRO)