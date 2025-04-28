AIFF D coaching licence course concludes at RGU

RONO HILLS, 27 Apr: The six-day AIFF D coaching licence course, organised by the physical education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), concluded here on 26 April.

A total of 26 participants took part in the certificate course, which had a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip the participants with essential coaching skills and knowledge.

Led by coach-educator L Kamlakanta Singh, the programme included both theoretical and practical components. The participants engaged in two practical examinations and one theoretical examination, alongside various group activities that fostered collaboration and learning among the aspiring coaches.

The culmination of the course was celebrated with a vibrant Grassroots Football Festival, which saw the participation of 65 young budding players from the Dawnlit Football Academy and the RGU Football Academy.

The festival provided an excellent platform for the young athletes to showcase their skills while enjoying a day filled with football-related activities, alongside their families.

The aim of the festival was to encourage young players to embrace football as a means of empowering themselves through physical fitness, skill enhancement, social interaction, and creating a conducive environment for football growth.

“Such initiatives are vital for nurturing talent at the grassroots level and fostering a love for the sport among youths,” course coordinator Sangey Tsering, who is an assistant professor in the physical education department, said in a release.

Coach-educator Singh emphasised the importance of providing an accessible football atmosphere for everyone. He said his vision aligns with broader goals to enhance sports education and participation across Arunachal Pradesh.

“By empowering coaches through structured education programmes like this one, there is potential for significant growth in local football talent and overall sports culture,” Singh said.