Aturto 3.0 ‘Dirang Dominance’ concludes with thrilling fights; eyes set on championship belt

DIRANG, 27 Apr: The Aturto 3.0 ‘Dirang Dominance’ event delivered an action-packed evening on Saturday, with fighters across categories giving the crowd plenty to cheer about.

The night featured five semi-professional bouts, all of which kept the audience glued to their seats. Among them, Dirang’s own Namdol Lhupa, who made his semi-pro debut, stood out with a memorable performance.

His fight against Gregory Sohtun was hard-fought and thrilling, with Lhupa ultimately winning by unanimous decision to the delight of the home crowd.

The featherweight ‘grand prix’ division followed with more excitement. Lakhan Laishram delivered one of the standout moments of the evening by knocking out Bikky Das in an emphatic fashion. In another gripping featherweight bout, Nilesh Chaudhary submitted George Lalmuanawma to claim a decisive victory.

The co-main event saw Neitso Angami face Nishant Karkera, where Angami dominated throughout and won by unanimous decision.

The night’s final bout, the main event, featured Kon Jarbin, who was making his professional debut, against Karan Chauhan. Jarbin showcased his power and precision, finishing the fight with a technical knockout.

With their victories, Kon Jarbin, Lakhan Laishram, Nilesh Chaudhary, and Neitso Angami have now advanced in the race for the Aturto featherweight championship belt.

The journey continues with Aturto 3.1, scheduled to take place in August in Pasighat, where Lakhan Laishram will face Kon Jarbin, and Nilesh Chaudhary will fight Neitso Angami in the semifinals. The winners of these bouts will clash for the championship belt in the grand showdown this December.