Prepare specific action plans: DC to depts

AALO, 28 Apr: West Siang DC Mamu Hage urged the government departments of the district to prepare “specific action plans” and meet the timelines set by the government.

Chairing a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting here on Monday, the DC directed all departments to submit a copy of “updated achievements of each line department immediately,in order to reflect it in quarterly report format.”

After assessing the projects being implemented in the district, she urged the Health, Education and Urban Development Departments to “put more effort in achieving the targets.”

West Siang ZPC Tumpe Ete also attended the meeting and urged all the departments to work shoulder to shoulder with panchayat members to ensure that government schemes and projects reach the rural level.

The meeting was attended by administrative officers, HoDs, and other key stakeholders. (DIPRO)