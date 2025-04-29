RGU-NEDFi sign agreement for tourism project

ITANAGAR, 28 Apr: The commerce department of Rajiv Gandhi University on Monday signed an agreement with the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi) to carry out a tourism consultancy project in Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement was signed by NEDFi General Manager Olee Bora and RGU’s Commerce Department Head Prof RC Parida in the NEDFi premises in Guwahati.

The project will focus on identifying potential areas for tourism development, analysing challenges faced by private investors, and formulating strategies for sustainable tourism growth.

Key objectives include evaluating sectors such as hospitality, tour operations, and homestays, assessing existing legal frameworks, and creating bankable project profiles to attract private investment.

The project will be implemented over eight months, engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including community leaders, local entrepreneurs, governmental authorities, and tourism experts.