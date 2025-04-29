SMART Bazaar’s ‘Full Paisa Vasool Sale’ starts 30 April

ITANAGAR, 28, Apr: SMART Bazaar’s ‘Full Paisa Vasool sale’ will commence nationwide from 30 April to 4 May next.

The sale offers maximum savings for shoppers for items like groceries, fashion, homecare, appliances, and more.

Damodar Mall, CEO of Reliance Retail – Value Format, shares, “We all love sale events and Smart Bazaar’s Full Paisa Vasool Sale is one of the biggest on everyone’s shopping calendar. This year, our seasoned shoppers will find some incredibly big offers across five unforgettable days. Our aim is simple, every shopper walks away with more value, bigger savings and a smile on their face.”