Trg, input distribution prog

YACHULI, 28 Apr: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here on Monday conducted a training-cum-input distribution programme on scientific beekeeping.

The event, attended by 25 participants from Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts, aimed to promote sustainable beekeeping practices.

The programme featured technical sessions on natural farming and scientific beekeeping, led by subject matter specialists Dr Pema Khandu Goiba and Hage Manty.

An interaction session facilitated experience sharing among the farmers, progressive farmers, and scientists.

The training concluded with distribution of bee boxes and colonies to the participants.