Third sitting of PAC held

ITANAGAR, 29 Apr: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the 8th Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh convened its third sitting on Tuesday at the conference hall of the assembly secretariat, under the chairmanship of Dr Mohesh Chai.

The session focused on a thorough review of issues highlighted in the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

Commissioners and secretaries from the HydropowerDepartment, Urban Development Department, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Science & Technology, and the district administration presented oral evidence addressing concerns raised in the CAG report.

The PAC members, including MLAs Wanglin Lowangdong, Toko Tatung, and Topin Ete, actively engaged in scrutinising the responses.

The sitting was attended by key officials, including the deputy accountant general, the finance commissioner, the planning secretary, and the secretary and the additional secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The discussions underscored the committee’s commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in the state’s administrative and financial operations. (Speaker’s PR Cell)