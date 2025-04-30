NERIST signs MoU with NEEPCO to enhance student dev progs

NIRJULI, 29 Apr: The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) here signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), Shillong with the aim to initiate student development programmes.

As per the MoU, a GATE coaching centre at the NERIST will be established, initially covering three core engineering branches: electrical, civil, and mechanical engineering. The coaching initiative, financially supported by the NEEPCO, will begin from the upcoming semester and is expected to greatly benefit the students in preparing for competitive exams and securing placement in top organisations.

The delegation from the NEEPCO comprised its Director (Personnel) Rajesh Kumar Jha, GM (HR) Elbin Deepika Doley, DGM (HR) Ajay Kumar, DGM (HR) Abhishek Kumar, and Assistant Engineer (Civil) Onang Tabing.

A discussion was also held on various avenues for student support, including the launch of coaching centres, project sponsorships, placement assistance, and academic collaborations.

During the meeting, Jha emphasised the importance of quality education, performance-driven motivation, and the need to prepare students for careers in public sector undertakings (PSU) and beyond. He also encouraged both institutions to explore collaborations in areas like sustainable development, skill enhancement for girl students, and employability programmes.

Appreciating the NEEPCO for its support, NERIST Director (i/c) Prof Sudhish Mishra expressed optimism about the long-term benefits the partnership would bring to students and faculty members.

NERIST Students’ Affairs Dean Prof PR Gajurel was also present on the occasion, informed a release from the NERIST.