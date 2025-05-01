Workshop on monitoring methods for Himalayan mammalian fauna

TAWANG, 30 Apr: A two-day training workshop on “Methods for Monitoring the Mammalian Fauna of the Himalayas” was conducted at Indian Institute of Management, Satellite Centre, here from 29-30 April. The event, organized by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), in collaboration with forest, environment and climate change department of Arunachal Pradesh, aimed to enhance the capacity of frontline staff, field officers, district administration and local community in monitoring and conserving the rich mammalian biodiversity of the Indian Himalayan Region (IHR).

The programme emphasized collaborative conservation, awareness, scientific monitoring, and frontline capacity enhancement to address rising human-wildlife interactions and climate change impacts.

The training brought together wildlife biologists, field officers, local communities and frontline staff from across the region to focus on modern monitoring tools and techniques critical for the long-term conservation of threatened species.

Participants and delegates were introduced with key species and their ecological roles, illegal wildlife trade and monitoring tools with hands-on training in various wildlife monitoring methodologies, including the use of camera traps, GPS tracking, vegetation sampling, and habitat assessment tools, all essential for effective wildlife conservation in the fragile ecosystems of the Himalayas.

During inaugural session of the workshop, Tawang DCF Piyush Gaikwad spoke on the urgent issue of increasing human-monkey conflict and called for immediate, science-based strategies to resolve the issue.

District horticulture officer Safior Rehman underscored that integrated efforts across departments, research institutions, and local communities are vital for long-term ecological resilience and sustainability.

Deputy Commandant of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Dasarathi Parida also spoke on the occasion.

Scientist-C and workshop coordinator from Kolkata-based Zoological Survey of India Dr. Bheem Dutt Joshi made a detailed presentation about the aims and objectives of the NMHS funded project. He provided an overview of the project, highlighting the importance of Himalayan fauna.

A total of 54 participants from forest department, NGOs, law enforcement departments, as well as students from different universities and colleges attended the workshop.

The event also featured a talk by resource person Dr. Shahid Ahmad Dar, who stressed the importance of long-term monitoring of threatened species for their conservation and management in the Indian Himalayan region.