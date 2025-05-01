Tirap DC inspects Tupi-Dadam road construction work

DADAM, 30 Apr: Tirap deputy commissioner Techu Aran inspected the ongoing Tupi-Dadam road construction project in the district on Wednesday. The project is being implemented under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, 2024.

Commending the executing agencies for maintaining quality standards and their dedication to the timely completion of the project, the DC directed the PWD and N.M. Enterprise to strictly adhere to the approved Detailed Project Report (DPR) and technical specifications.

He emphasized the importance of proper shoulder construction using RCC pavement or blacktopping to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Stressing the need to meet deadlines, the DC urged the concerned department to avoid unnecessary delays “so that the local community can benefit from improved infrastructure at the earliest.”

Aran also appealed to landowners along the road to extend full cooperation to the work agencies, facilitating quality construction and timely completion of the project.

In response to the DC’s inquiry regarding the timeline, PWD junior engineer T.T. Tara and Rahul Morang from N.M. Enterprise assured that the work would be completed within a week.

Officials including district planning officer (DPO) L.R. Roy accompanied the DC during his inspection of the road project.

Later in the day, DC Techu Aran also inaugurated the C&C Pickle Hut at Bera village.

While inaugurating the facility, Aran lauded local entrepreneur Chalang Hakhun and her team for their dedication and hard work in establishing a platform for large-scale organic pickle production. He stated that the initiative embodies the spirit of “Vocal for Local” and serves as a model for becoming job providers rather than job seekers.

DPO L.R. Roy highlighted that the C&C Self-Help Group (SHG) has been successfully producing organic pickles for the past few years. Entrepreneur Chalang Hakhun was selected under the Deen Dayal Swavalamban Yojana (DDSUY) scheme for 2023-2024, aimed at supporting SHGs through government assistance.

Under the DDSUY scheme, the C&C SHG received various equipment and facilities to enhance organic pickle production. Last year, Hakhun was also recognized under the Arunachal Pradesh Entrepreneurship Development Programme 3.0 (Pre-Incubation) and received a financial grant of Rs. 4 lakh from Chief Minister Pema Khandu on 29 February 2024.

Chalang shared that 67 women from six different SHGs are currently engaged in cultivating local fruits and vegetables used in C&C’s pickle production, thereby promoting women’s empowerment and supporting rural livelihoods.

PWD JE T.T. Tara, and IPR department representative UDC G. Sumpa were present during the inauguration.