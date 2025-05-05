Arunachal para officials to officiate at World Championships

ITANAGAR, 4 May: Four para technical officials from Arunachal Pradesh have qualified to officiate at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from 26 September to 5 October.

The technical officials are Techi Sonu, Lemkhul Mossang, Bagang Tania Natam, and Tana Yahe. They successfully completed a qualification seminar-cum-examination held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from 2 to 4 May.

This marks a proud moment for Arunachal, as these four individuals have become the state’s first internationally qualified para technical officials.

Their achievement is a significant milestone in strengthening the presence of Arunachal in the national and international para sports arena.