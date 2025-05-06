Expedite appointment process

Editor,

I am writing this letter to bring to attention the delay in the appointment process following the job recruitment conducted by APSSB under its annual calendar, CSLE 2024. The written exam was conducted on 15-11-2024, and the final result was declared on 12-02-2025. However, the final appointment is taking extremely long.

Many candidates, including myself, have been eagerly waiting for the final appointment orders after successfully clearing all stages of the selection process.

The prolonged delay has caused considerable uncertainty and hardship for many of us who are depending on this job opportunity for our livelihood and career development. We humbly request the Health Services Directorate to expedite the appointment process and issue the orders at the earliest.

I sincerely hope that this issue will receive the attention it deserves, and that appropriate steps will be taken by the department.

Mr PTL