PUGGING 4 May: Altogether 120 persons benefitted from a free health camp organised here in Upper Siang district by the Sikiing Koje Charitable Society (SKCS), in collaboration with the Tribal Development Foundation (TDF), on Sunday.

Medical examinations were carried out by pathologist Dr Gumin Bitin, BBO Dr Katan Patuk, and ENT specialist Dr Genom Pangkam.

Upper Siang DC Talo Jerang expressed appreciation for SKCS chairperson Dr Mity Apang, TDF chairperson Mone Apang, DMO Dr Gepeng Litin, the doctors, nurses, technicians and volunteers for bringing healthcare to the doorstep of the villagers. (DIPRO)