Great Indian Admissions Fair held at DBC

JOLLANG, 4 May: The Career Guidance and Placement Cell of Don Bosco College (DBC) here organised the Great Indian Admissions Fair on Saturday.

The event was coordinated by Dr Tenzing N Drangtzidar, with assistance from Dr Raju Goyary, and saw enthusiastic participation from final and second-year students.

Representatives from reputed institutions, including St Aloysius University, Mangalore (Karnataka), Atria University, Bengaluru (Karnataka), SRM University (Delhi), and St Paul’s College, Bengaluru (Karnataka) were present to offer academic counselling and admission-related guidance.

The fair provided a valuable platform for students to explore higher education opportunities and interact directly with university delegates, enabling them to make informed decisions about their academic futures.