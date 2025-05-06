26-yr-old man arrested for alleged sexual assault on minor

ITANAGAR, 5 May: The police here arrested one Marge alias Tai alias Barik Riba (26) on Monday for alleged sexual assault on a minor.

According to a report from the women police station (WPS), Itanagar, an FIR was received from a complainant on 30 April, stating that on 29 April, between 1 am and 2 am, one Marge Riba came to their residence in Papu Hills, and molested their 13-year-old daughter. The perpetrator ran away when the house help came into the kitchen area to drink water, the FIR stated.

It was also mentioned in the FIR that the same person had also tried to molest the complainant’s 5-year-old younger daughter prior to the incident.

Upon receipt of the FIR, the accused’s phone number was traced and located in Namsai area. The Namsai police were alerted to detain the person but the accused had switched off his phone and managed to get away.

“From sources it was learnt that a close relative of the accused was hosting a wedding ceremony in Changlang. A team of WPS Itanagar consisting of Inspector Dopi Pakam, along with constables Ogo Pertin, Likha Tal and Arun Singh (driver), was immediately dispatched on Sunday to keep a lookout in the area. Upon reaching the function, the team,disguised as invitees, apprehended the accused from the venue with the aid of Diyun PS personnel.

“Accordingly, the accused Marge @ Tai @ Barik Riba, of Leparada district, was apprehended and brought to the WPS, Itanagar for further legal procedures,” added the release.

The police further informed that the accused has also been chargesheeted in connection with Yazali PS C/No 18/14 U/S 392/34 IPC R/W Sec 25(1)B/27 Arms Act, the trial of which is underway at the CJM’s Court in Ziro.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered, vide ITA WPS C/No 27/25 U/S 4(2)/8 POCSO Act, and the statements of the complainant and the victims have been recorded U/S 180 BNSS.

“A prayer for recording the statement U/S 183 BNSS has also been placed before the Special Judge (POCSO) Yupia. Further investigation is also on,” informed the police report.