Traffic police crack down on two-wheelers causing noise pollution

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 5 May: Itanagar Capital Region Traffic (ICR) SP Suresh Gowda on Monday informed that the Itanagar traffic police have launched a crackdown on noise pollution and traffic violators, and disposed of 78 illegal bike silencers under its ‘Mission Dekha Dekhi’.

Gowda added that Rs 3.62 lakhs has been collected from the defaulters. In the operation, the police confiscated modified two wheelers’ silencers that contribute to public disturbance.

Two-wheelers whizzing around at midnight and in broad daylight in the ICR produce noise levels of at least 100 decibels, causing annoyance among the residents.

The traffic wardens who man the strategic locations are not empowered to challan these noisy defaulters of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

As per the sound level meter, bike silencers without muffler produces noise level of 100 to 120 decibels,which is enough to create noise pollution. The MV Act, 1988 prohibits alteration in motor vehicles,including modification of silencers.