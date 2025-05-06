Chimpu police solve robbery case, 3 accused arrested

ITANAGAR, 5 May: The Chimpu police have solved a grievous robbery and assault case with the arrest of three accused after a meticulously planned multi-state operation.

The case was registered at the Chimpu police station under Sections 329(3), 309(6), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, the incident took place on the night of 22 November, 2024, when Khyoda Taju, a senior citizen employed as a night guard for the ACE pipeline project, was violently attacked by three unknown assailants.

The attackers, with the intention to loot, demanded the keys to the store he was guarding. Upon resistance, the victim was subjected to brutal physical assault. The accused subsequently robbed him of his ATM card, cash, and a two-wheeler (scooter).

Owing to the severity of his injuries, the victim was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Hospital here.

During the initial phase of investigation, the stolen vehicle was recovered from Rajgarh, Assam, providing the first lead in the case.

However, the perpetrators had absconded and continued to change locations in a bid to avoid apprehension.

Recognising the seriousness of the crime and the vulnerability of the victim, a dedicated special investigation team was constituted under the leadership of Chimpu PS OC Inspector N Nishant, the SP said.

The team comprised SI Tate Nabam (investigating officer), Head Constables Rili Tabri and Harung Mije, and Constables Bui Nibe, Pura Tamo, T Tasser, D Sora and Inya Gadi.

The entire operation was conducted under the close and constant supervision of Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi.

Through a combination of sustained technical surveillance, human intelligence gathering, and close coordination with the Assam Police, the investigation team made significant progress.

The SP said that the prime accused, Nanu Basumatory, a resident of Rajgarh, Gohpur, Assam, was apprehended from the Gohpur railway station, while en route from Lakhimpur, on 27 April.

The second accused, Rakesh Mili, a resident of Milon Nagar in Assam’s Gohpur, was arrested from the Harmuti railway station, while attempting to escape to Dekargaon via train, on 29 April.

Based on disclosures made by the apprehended individuals, the third accused, Dharamsha Brahma @ Nana, a resident of Goroimari, Rajgarh, in Assam’s Gohpur, was arrested from Goroimari under Gohpur police station on 1 May, Singh said.

All three confessed to their involvement during preliminary interrogation, Singh said.

The SP commended the investigation team for their dedication, coordination, and professionalism in handling the complex case.

“The swift and professional handling of this sensitive case reflects the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s resolve to protect the most vulnerable in our society. Crimes against senior citizens are grave and unforgivable, and we will continue to pursue such offenders with full force of the law,” the SP said.