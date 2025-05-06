State pencak silat team flagged off for Sr Nat’l C’ship

CHIMPU, 5 Apr: Sports Authority of Arunachal (SAA) Director Gumnya Karbak on Monday flagged off the Arunachal Pradesh pencak silat team for the 13th Senior National Pencak Silat Championship-2025, scheduled to be held in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, from 9 to 13 May.

The team, comprising 10 female and 11 male athletes, will be leaving for Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.

Karbak expressed his confidence in the team’s preparation and motivated them to perform with full dedication and sportsmanship.

“This is a significant opportunity for our young athletes to gain national exposure, and I believe they will make Arunachal proud,” he stated.

The national-level event will feature top athletes from across the country, providing a competitive platform for the team to demonstrate their skills, discipline, and fighting spirit in the martial art of pencak silat.

The SAA also provided tracksuits to the team.