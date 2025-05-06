Wangsu inaugurates ICICI bank branch in Longding

LONGDING, 5 May: Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu inaugurated an ICICI bank branch at the district’s headquarters here on Monday, and expressed hope that it would cater to the banking needs of the local community.

Speaking about the importance of the bank establishing a strong relationship with the people of Longding district, Wangsu stressed that the bank’s operations should focus on financial inclusiveness and making banking services accessible to all residents.

“This new branch should be aligned with the ideals of financial inclusiveness, bringing all available banking services to the doorstep of our citizens,” he said.

Noting the current burden on the lone SBI facility in the area, he welcomed the ICICI’s initiative and encouraged local residents to take advantage of the new banking services.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak inaugurated an ATM booth within the new bank complex, further enhancing banking convenience for local residents.

Longding ZPC Lohpong Wangham, SP Dekio Gumja, ICICI’s regional head of Jorhat region Rajib Nath, HoDs and panchayat leaders attended the inauguration ceremony.