Workshop on FNHW underway

ITANAGAR, 5 May: Officials from the district mission management units and the state mission management unit are participating in a five-day workshop on Food, Nutrition, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (FNHW) being organised here by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) under the social inclusion and social development vertical of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM).

The training programme, which began on Monday, is aimed at institutionalising and mainstreaming the integration of FNHW interventions into the DAY-NRLM framework. It aims to strengthen the capacity of mission staff and resource persons at all levels for effective field-level implementation, while also emphasising on key focus areas and strategies for convergence.

The training is designed around the four core pillars of FNHW: system strengthening; social behaviour change communication; convergence with line departments; and food enterprise promotion.

National-level experts have been engaged to conduct the workshop. The key resource persons include Devashish Bisawal and Shivangi Karmakar from the National Mission Management Unit, Ministry of Rural Development, and Dr Nandini Sen, National Resource Person for FNHW from the NIRDPR.

In her inaugural address, ArSRLM Mission Director Sangeeta Yirang highlighted the importance of the workshop, and urged the participants to make the most of the opportunity, deepen their understanding, and gear up to further disseminate the knowledge and skills to the grassroots-level self-help groups.

The workshop is expected to act as a catalyst in embedding the FNHW agenda into the broader livelihood mission goals and enhance the wellbeing of rural communities in Arunachal Pradesh.