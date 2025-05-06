Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

ZIRO/PASIGHAT, 5 May: Continuing its fight against the drug menace under Operation Dawn 2.0, the Ziro police in Lower Subansiri district apprehended four drug peddlers in two different operations.

According to SP Keni Bagra, credible information was received on 3 May about two individuals – Takhe Tabyo and Hage Puyang – being in possession of suspected contraband and peddling.

Acting swiftly on the tip, a team led by SI J Doye was formed under the supervision of the Ziro SDPO. The team identified the whereabouts of the alleged accused at Hill Top, Hapoli, with the help of technical surveillance from the PHQ.

Upon arrival, both the alleged accused were found inside an apartment. A thorough search led to the recovery of 11 plastic vials containing suspected heroin, weighing 14.9 gms, 49 empty plastic vials, and 12 used syringes.Both alleged accused were arrested following all legal formalities, the SP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that they purchased supplies from one Yumlam Maynig alias Anisha from Itanagar, who was scheduled to arrive in Ziro on 4 May to deliver supplies, he said.

Based on this information, the police team arrested Maynig with 22 plastic vials, containing suspected heroin weighing 29.6 gms, from the Kardo check gate during an intense naka checking.

In a separate operation, on 4 May, a police team arrested one Kabak Yana and seized 5 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 6.7 gms. The alleged accused had been under police surveillance for a long time.

She was arrested by a police team at the Kardo check gate during a regular inner line permit checking, the SP added.

East Siang DIPRO adds: The East Siang district police on Monday apprehended a drug peddler and seized approximately 7.63 grams of suspected heroin from his possession.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Anti-Drug Squad (ADS) of the district police arrested Usman Ali (Ahmed) from Sawmill area, near the Ruksin petrol pump.

The operation was led by DSP Ayup Boko, and the ADS team included SI K Dagium, Constables K Perme and P Kiger, and Lady Constable K Atraham.

Cases have been registered under NDPS Act.