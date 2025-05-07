90,000 fingerlings released into rivers

KANUBARI, 6 May: Ninety thousand fingerlings, sourced from Lakhimpur, Assam, were released into the Tewai and the Taru rivers here in Longding district on Monday as part of a river ranching programme.

The fish stock comprised six different species: rohu, katla, mirga, common carp, bighead and grass carp.

The ecological initiative was attended by Fisheries Gabriel D Wangsu, who emphasised the importance of community participation in preserving river ecosystems. “Our rivers are lifelines that sustain not just aquatic life but entire communities. We must work collectively to protect these precious water bodies,” he stated.

The minister expressed concern over destructive fishing practices that have threatened fish populations in the local waterways. “We must avoid illegal fishing methods such as using explosives, bleaching agents, or electric generators, which not just target fishes but the entire aquatic ecosystem and harm future fish stocks,” Wangsu cautioned.

He further stressed the importance of maintaining ecological balance, noting that healthy river systems contribute significantly to biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihoods for riverside communities.

The programme was attended also by several key officials, including the Longding superintendent of police, the Kanubari ADC, the district fisheries development officer, other departmental heads, and residents from surrounding villages.