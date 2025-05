WESSANG, 6 May: Essential services were provided to beneficiaries by various government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised here in East Kameng by the district administration on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Nigam, who commended the efforts of all departments, and reiterated the administration’s commitment to citizen-centric governance and inclusive service delivery. (DIPRO)