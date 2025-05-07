Cook found dead at Nampong PS campus

[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAMPONG, 6 May: A man identified as Wonjam Kochong was found dead on Monday in his residence within the compound of the police station here in Changlang district. Kochong was an Auxiliary Labour Corps (ALC) worker and had been attached to the police station since 2012.

According to reports, the 42-year-old was discovered lying on the floor near the doorway between his bedroom and kitchen. Police had to forcefully enter his house after receiving no response when they called out to him. He was taken to Nampong PHC, where he was declared dead.

Angry family members staged a protest demanding a proper inquiry into his death. They alleged that the body bore several marks, raising suspicions about the circumstances of his death.

“We suspect foul play and therefore demand a proper investigation into the case,” said a family member.

The police have registered a case based on an FIR lodged by Kochong’s younger brother, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, an official confirmed that a postmortem has been conducted, and the body has been handed over to the family.