Privilege committee grills Rupa RWD SE

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 May: The Privilege Committee of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Tuesday grilled Rupa (W/Kameng) Circle Rural Works Department (RWD) Superintendent Engineer (SE) Nilli Likha Kamin during its first sitting under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor.

The Privilege Committee comprised MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Puinnyo Apum, Hayeng Mangfi and Hage Appa, Advocate General Indraneel Chowdhury, Legislative Assembly Secretary Tadar Meena, and Additional Secretary Agaab Mossang.

The committee initiated a breach of privilege motion against SE Kamin, based on allegations raised by Bameng MLA Kumar Waii.

It is learnt that Waii has accused the SE of not cooperating and not complying with his appraisals. Waii further alleged that soon after he got elected, he called the SE to discuss various developmental projects, especially the road projects under the Vibrant Village Programme, and other government-sponsored projects under his assembly constituency. However, Waii said, Kamin neither responded to his call nor attended a meeting he had been requested to attend.

Waii also alleged that Kamin was indulging in rampant corruption in his capacity as the SE.

The committee heard both parties at length. The Privilege Committee is now investigating the allegations, and if it is proven that the allegations levelled are true, action would be initiated as per the rules of procedure and conduct of business of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly under Article 194 of the Constitution of India, it informed.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance, Pension and Training in its office memorandum issued on 23 May, 2000, had clearly given directives that the government servants should show courtesy and consideration to members of parliament and state legislatures, and that they should consider carefully or listen patiently to what the MPs and MLAs may have to say. The officers should always act according to their own best judgement. It added that any deviation from an appointment made with a member must be promptly explained to him to avoid any possible inconvenience. Fresh appointment should be fixed in consultation with him.

Article 194 of the Constitution empowers state legislators to define and protect the privileges of their members, ensuring that they can perform their duties without obstruction. A breach of privilege occurs when an individual or entity impedes or undermines the functioning of a legislator or the legislature, such as through actions that disrespect or obstruct an MLA’s authority.

If a breach is established, the Privilege Committee may recommend actions such as a formal reprimand, apology, or, in severe cases, punishment, including fines or imprisonment, as determined by the Assembly. The severity of the consequences depends on the nature of the breach and the committee’s findings, subject to the Assembly’s approval.