DFTI meeting held to launch MR elimination campaign

PALIN, 6 May: The Kra Daadi District Task Force on Immunisation (DTFI) in a meeting held at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday discussed strategies for successful launch of the national measles-rubella (MR) elimination campaign 2025-26 in the district.

The campaign focuses on achieving 100% immunisation coverage, particularly in remote and high-risk areas. Two doses of the MR vaccine – administered first at 9-12 months and again at 16-24 months – aim to protect children below two years of age from diarrhoea, pneumonia, and loss of immunity associated with measles and rubella. The MR vaccine is being provided free of cost at all government health facilities.

During the meeting, DMO Dr C Lowang Mallo and DRCHO Dr Nani Tanyo emphasised the importance of information, education & communication (IEC) campaign, involving community influencers, religious institutions, and grassroots leaders in spreading awareness for the success of the MR campaign.

The campaign, which began on 5 May, will continue till 10 May at targeted schools, religious places, and community forums.

The district administration has called upon all citizens, community leaders, and frontline health workers to support and make the campaign a success.

Government officials, religious leaders and panchayat representatives also attended the meeting.

Our correspondent adds: In East Siang district, a month-long measles vaccination campaign was launched at the Tasi Panggeng Memorial CHC in Ruksin.

The CHC staff, led by MO Dr Kadum Jonnom,sensitised the rural people to the importance of measles vaccination, and launched a signature campaign for eradication of measles caused by measles rubella. (With input from DIPRO)